City Series – Zahir Abbas in Lexington, Kentucky, USA, We the Isolationists (221st Corona Diary)

April 20, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

[Text and photo by Zahir Abbas]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see how life comes to a standstill and how nature takes charge. I see birds making fun of us and sun passing a caustic remark. I see my friends failing and my enemies making me proud. These days are unseen and more.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

