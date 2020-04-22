City Series – Tanmay in Bangalore, We the Isolationists (226th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Tanmay]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a cup of insipid tea. Pages of ‘The Stranger’ fluttering lazily, the melancholy, and resounding acceptance, emanating from them seems like a befitting homage to Albert’s philosophy.

In the background, dolefuly whistles the pressure cooker. It’s khichdi, again. “Khichdi is healthy man’s meal”, I try to lure myself to ingest it. Most probably, Casper, the labrador, has earned himself yet another “treat”.

Cigarettes, and their vestiges, lie strewn across the study-desk. The empty jar of water pleads to be hydrated again.

It’s a woe to be old-school when it comes to courting time; pens lie spent, having voided themselves dry while drenching the diaries with ink.

Amidst this murderous monotony, there remains hope — the window — the only ingress of sunlight in the room where I rest. Scintillating sights of burgeoning blooms shimmer through the cigarette smoke, they uplift my spirit. They say to me, “Spring is about to come again.”

