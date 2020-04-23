City Series – Sethu Menon in Kochi, Kerala, We the Isolationists (233rd Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Sethu Menon]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see the old walls of my home; they talk, I listen.

It took a pandemic to get me back home for a good while, to my mother.

I see her, busy with all the ways in which she makes life more beautiful.

Every morning, I open my eyes to see the flower for the day, picked from her walk, and placed with love on my desk.

After all this is over, when I go back to Bombay, the flower of the day will be missed, as will be the florist.

