City Series – Debjani Sengupta in Delhi, We the Isolationists (231st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Debjani Sengupta]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see these kaleidoscopic dreams, not of Delhi, where I live and work, but of Kolkata, where I was born and where I no longer belong. The dreams are portentous, only I am no longer reading them… I am living them. Even in sleep, I see the city streets are alive, jostling with crowds that brush past me like fleeting dancers bent on a secret ritual. I can’t see all the faces but I hurry past them, intent on tasks that has remained undone… but I can no longer remember what they are.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.