City Series – Debjani Sengupta in Delhi, We the Isolationists (231st Corona Diary)

City Series – Debjani Sengupta in Delhi, We the Isolationists (231st Corona Diary)

April 25, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series – Debjani Sengupta in Delhi, We the Isolationists (231st Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Debjani Sengupta]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see these kaleidoscopic dreams, not of Delhi, where I live and work, but of Kolkata, where I was born and where I no longer belong. The dreams are portentous, only I am no longer reading them… I am living them. Even in sleep, I see the city streets are alive, jostling with crowds that brush past me like fleeting dancers bent on a secret ritual. I can’t see all the faces but I hurry past them, intent on tasks that has remained undone… but I can no longer remember what they are.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

Related posts:

  1. City Series – Rishel Choudhury in Delhi, We the Isolationists (231st Corona Diary)
  2. City Series – Sayantani Sengupta in Calcutta, We the Isolationists (194th Corona Diary)
  3. City Series – Pragati Srivastava in Basti, We the Isolationists (149th Corona Diary)
  4. City Series – Azhar Ali Siddiqui in Delhi, We the Isolationists (214th Corona Diary)
  5. City Series – Souzeina in New York City, We the Isolationists (104th Corona Diary)