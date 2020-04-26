City Series – Arindita Gogoi in Secunderabad, Telangana, We the Isolationists (236th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Arindita Gogoi]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see human constellations…each star located light-years apart but forming meaning just by their mere existence.
Time begets universe
begets time
Both beget ease
As they beget pain…
Hope, not fatalism
Fatalism, not belief in the divine
Belief, not blindfaith
Blindfaith
Only on what I’ve nurtured
Knowing that someone else
Has also
Watered the same plant
