City Series – Ivan Ganguly in Jamshedpur, We the Isolationists (238th Corona Diary)
[Text and photo by Ivan Ganguly]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see memories of those cities we never looked back upon.
They remember us.
They remember of us for the love we have,
They remember us for who we are
They will always remember us because they could hear you praying for me with every step you take.
