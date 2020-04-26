City Series – Raj Pattni in London, We the Isolationists (239th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Raj Pattni]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a world, that existed in the before. I see the humdrum of schedules, the chasing of time, I see apathy, I feel dazed. I see a gluttony of sorts, a glint in the eyes of people. I see swarms of them. Relentless, searching. I see chaos of the mind, thoughts and needs. I see footsteps everywhere; I see noise. As I open my eyes, I can see stillness. I can hear peace. Yet I hear the fear too but I can see myself inwardly more deeply than ever before.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.