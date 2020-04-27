City Series – Hyder Ali in Delhi, We the Isolationists (242nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Hyder Ali]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see there’s life waiting for me on the dusty sands of a shrouded dreamland, lost on earth.
The abandoned island, of the lake isle, the heart’s on fire, the winds, rumbling, in the grievances of melancholy upon the rugged heat of the March sun
The deary summers went alien, then faded skies of blue and faith , lay there me love, strangled and twisted upon the idle island, of the stories and legends marked the vessitudes of unrequited love,
Of unconquered fate, of unwished desire,
The sounds of whisper and the thoughts darker, darker than the night, upon the grudge of the echoing night’s mantle of defining agony,
in the midst of the anguish, light reaches me down with a pungeance of upholding an oblivious heart with withered strength and naive choices,
Of the glory of the dark nights and the summers expressing the transitory stages of Truth, the island of isle, shattered yet stands upon the shivering strands of the vicious reality of vivified violence, and voracious vision of vex and veteran, free of misery and desire, earthly bodies , earthly souls, earthly shells and earthly pain
Earth is one earthly people, earthly love., Earthly bonds impelled upon the victims of voracious fate.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.