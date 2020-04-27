City Series – Komal Sharma in Vadodara, We the Isolationists (247th Corona Diary)

April 27, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Komal Sharma]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see chai stalls. We, my friends and I, would meet in the afternoon after lectures, most of the time we didn’t go to lectures… we just came out of our homes to drink chai.

From one stall to another,
chal aaj Suresh Bhai,
nahi Ganesh Bhai ke waha chairs hai.

While drinking chai all sorts of speculations hit, the butt which claps when we jump, my ears developing ear muscles because of the piercings. College had been a struggle, it was a recent achievement to have found a space where I was happy. I’d like to see my chai gang again.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

