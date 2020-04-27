City Series – Prithvi M Prasanna in Bangalore, We the Isolationists (246th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Prithvi M Prasanna]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see nothing, no major changes. Feels like my whole life was in preparing for this lockdown but the anxiety has infected everyone now (regardless of how healthy and successful one is).
I am bound to see the consequences and multitude of ignorance real-time, losing rationality is the actual pandemic of our times.
