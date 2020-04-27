City Series – Raj Kumar Sarkar in Howrah, We the Isolationists (241st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Raj Kumar Sarkar]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see the excitement in my eyes as I blow away the tiny flames on a batman-shaped cake. I can hear the kite purring across the superman blue sky as my brother manoeuvres it with hands full of marks and scratches, like the ones I had on my knees and legs the first time I tried to ride a bicycle. I did not know what flying felt like, but I thought this is how it must be. You see, the future right now is like an empty black chart paper, and all I can see are the lines of my past scribbled on it – unsure of where it is going to go, but confident of the path it had taken so far.
