City Series – Riya Wadhwani in Barcelona, We the Isolationists (244th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Riya Wadhwani]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see us all lost. Not knowing if they are still there, questions and theories made up by ourselves. So worried but not being able to express. No patience left, thousands of regrets.
Sleepless night, sore eyes, is this our demise?
And if it is, I’m prepared.
