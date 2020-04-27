City Series – Riya Wadhwani in Barcelona, We the Isolationists (244th Corona Diary)

April 27, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series – Riya Wadhwani in Barcelona, We the Isolationists (244th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Riya Wadhwani]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see us all lost. Not knowing if they are still there, questions and theories made up by ourselves. So worried but not being able to express. No patience left, thousands of regrets.

Sleepless night, sore eyes, is this our demise?

And if it is, I’m prepared.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

