City Series – Hardik Kapadia in Ahmedabad, We the Isolationists (255th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Hardik Kapadia]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see my (late) grandpa and Nanu smiling at me. I close my eyes and i see both of them sitting together, chilling out with each other, having conversation about me as I still exist in their life. I see their images, so vivid, make me smile a little more. And then I open my eyes and amidst chaos, I have memories that soothe me when I close my eyes.
"We the Isolationists" series