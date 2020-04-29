City Series – Harshit Soni in Gandhinagar, We the Isolationists (254th Corona Diary)

April 29, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

[Text and photo by Harshit Soni]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself standing on a horizon of possibilities. On one side, I am in a city in the south starting a new life with a job I got couple of days before the pandemic. On the other side, I see a city in the north, calling me back in the abyss of unemployment. My home is in a city in the west but all I care for are the news from north and south. I find myself deaf in a HR meeting, where my fate is being discussed.

I am one offer letter away, from self-earned Dosa or Chole Bhaturey of inherited cents.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

