City Series – Tawseen Khurshid in Srinagar, We the Isolationists (256th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Tawseen Khurshid]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself failing to see dreams that can be called ‘normal’. In a not so normal land I live in, even the dreams have turned abnormal. In a land surrounded by mountains, I see people carrying mountains within their chests. I see cheerful, smiling faces talking on the streets, sharing their views and experiences, perhaps the only thing keeping them sane. And I see a silhouette of some huge dark man, holding a red sign: CLOSED INDEFINITELY.
