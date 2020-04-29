City Series – Zarafshan Shiraz in Lucknow, We the Isolationists (253rd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Zarafshan Shiraz]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see, like in Tehran, people hanging out banners painted with poetry. The spring breeze floats through these poetry banners and paints the cities in multi-hues of hope. Audios of favourite sonnets are recorded and sent across family groups and personal chats. The whiff of these poetic hopes reaches those ailing in wards and touches them with remedy.
That’s it. Poetry will make the world survivable, if not save it.
Thinking that, I open my eyes to go paint my own banner with something of Wordsworth and Jaun Elia and hang it down my terrace, like a scroll.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.