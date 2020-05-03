City Series – Chandrima Das in Guwahati, We the Isolationists (271st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Chandrima Das]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see her standing barefoot behind the walls. The noisy birds fighting over the leftovers drew my attention towards her. Huh, she wasn’t new, neither someone I am familiar with; so nothing before that day made me sit longer in my verandah and notice her so closely. I could hear utensils banging in the floor; maybe her drunken father is back home. After sometime she faltered back and made herself comfortable in the well-furnished deck chair in her verandah which was new but had one broken arm. May be the noisy birds, broken chair and the dust filled outdoors was a lot more placid than the indoors.
