City Series – Geetanjali Chitta in Delhi, We the Isolationists (268th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Geetanjali Chitta]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself paying attention to the distant voices around me that otherwise got lost in the noise of routine. In a flat in the next building, a Mom is making dinner and asking her kids not to eat snacks right before. In the house just above, a woman just like me is taking a work call and solving a difficult situation. Someone has rediscovered their passion for drums and is practicing relentlessly throughout the day. Few buildings away, a home is ringing bells ending their evening prayers.
In this quiet isolation, voices within me, ones I thought were lost are slowing finding a way back and are louder. They are asking me to live more intentionally with purpose. To stay true to myself and be unapologetic about it. If something doesn’t feel right, let it go. If something feels right, don’t be afraid to open your heart to it. Take chances, that’s the only way you’ll find what’s meant for you.
