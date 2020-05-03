City Series – Misaal Khan in Rampur, We the Isolationists (267th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Misaal Khan]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see nothing. A blank canvas but black, an empty feeling but sweet. When the whole world is on pause, it just tells me that it’s okay if I, for a moment, take a deep breath, count to ten and back and just pause. With nothing of the future to tense me and with nothing from the past to agonize me, I just want to be lost in this guilty pleasure of letting myself free. Free from the cobweb of goals that I had planned, and all the self imposed expectations that were holding me underwater. If in this moment someone asks me to open my eyes because the quarantine is over, I wouldn’t want to.
