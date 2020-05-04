City Series – Natasha Khalid in Karachi, We the Isolationists (281st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Natasha Khalid]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a picturesque valley surrounded with lush green trees, flowers enchanting, moors, ponds, and birds chirping. The skyline is visible with clouds afloat. A breathing space with a view that imparts serenity. A place where I breathe in fresh without a mask compressing my nostrils. A place where I get time to stop and smell the roses.
These days as I dwell the quarantined life, I am frustrated by my restricted ability to be a human being rather than a human doing.
