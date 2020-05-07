City Series – Akshay Tyagi in Delhi, We the Isolationists (288th Corona Diary)

May 7, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Akshay Tyagi]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see while writing our deepest/important experiences, we tend to replace ‘I’ with ‘we’. Is it like coming from the lobby of ‘we’… the writen piece will get acknowledged. Just like to make my personal experience feel validated I used “we tend” rather than “I tend”. Is it ‘we’ we are seeking or ‘I’ who is seeking ‘we’?

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

