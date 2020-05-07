City Series – Akshay Tyagi in Delhi, We the Isolationists (288th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Akshay Tyagi]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see while writing our deepest/important experiences, we tend to replace ‘I’ with ‘we’. Is it like coming from the lobby of ‘we’… the writen piece will get acknowledged. Just like to make my personal experience feel validated I used “we tend” rather than “I tend”. Is it ‘we’ we are seeking or ‘I’ who is seeking ‘we’?
