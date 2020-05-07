City Series – Frances Turner in Auckland, We the Isolationists (286th Corona Diary)
[Text and photo by Frances Turner]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see…
a suitcase, emptied of my privileged aspirations
countries, cities, villages I won’t get to
volunteer service I won’t be able to perform
a whole world I can’t reach
images I won’t capture
a blog I won’t write
old friends I won’t see
new friends I won’t make
Mother Earth breathes
cars parked
airplanes grounded
pollution receding
extraordinary sunrises and sunsets
skies a more brilliant shade of blue
birdsong symphonies
hand-written prose on paper
staying home, staying local is saving lives
fervent desire for a better, kinder world
new hope for the future
in the stillness of the in-between
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.