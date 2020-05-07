City Series – Priyanka Elangbam in Imphal, We the Isolationists (282nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Priyanka Elangbam]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see my friends eating bora and drinking chai at a local food stall, gossiping about everything useless. I see my family having a loud dinner, with the news in the background. I see my classmates swimming in the pool of the new resort, with a lousy band playing over the stereo. I see my anxious self writing a book review, inside my supervisor’s lab, thinking about how everything seemed too good to be true. This, too, shall pass. It’s just a dream. A bad one.
