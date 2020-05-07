City Series – Shikha Thakur in Pune, We the Isolationists (289th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Shikha Thakur]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a more sensible world doing less non-sensical acts. I see people living harmoniously where no differences remain and where the world is just to all. Happy harbingers are roaming around humming the happy hymns.
Oh, I so wish this were the happy reality of our lives. Where we do not know about any hierarchies or any biases, where no one kills or dies. I wish for a life we all are keen to live for a thousand times.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.