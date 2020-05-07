City Series – Shikha Thakur in Pune, We the Isolationists (289th Corona Diary)

City Series – Shikha Thakur in Pune, We the Isolationists (289th Corona Diary)

May 7, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series – Shikha Thakur in Pune, We the Isolationists (289th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Shikha Thakur]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a more sensible world doing less non-sensical acts. I see people living harmoniously where no differences remain and where the world is just to all. Happy harbingers are roaming around humming the happy hymns.

Oh, I so wish this were the happy reality of our lives. Where we do not know about any hierarchies or any biases, where no one kills or dies. I wish for a life we all are keen to live for a thousand times.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

Related posts:

  1. City Series – Reshma Sanyal in Pune, We the Isolationists (223rd Corona Diary)
  2. City Series – Pallavi Kolarkar in Pune, We the Isolationists (87th Corona Diary)
  3. City Series – Amarkant Thakur in Khopoli, Maharashtra, We the Isolationists (188th Corona Diary)
  4. City Series – Richa Thakur in Patna, We the Isolationists (168th Corona Diary)
  5. City Series – Akanksha Satija in Gurgaon, We the Isolationists (283rd Corona Diary)