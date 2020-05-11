City Series – Nisha Yadav in Ajmer, We the Isolationists (291st Corona Diary)

May 11, 2020

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Nisha Yadav]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a blurred figurine wanting to talk to me. I wonder who that is and what it wants to say.

Lockdown blues makes me anxious every now and then… and in those very moments I realized that it wasn’t a human being but somebody whom we had shaped in the centuries. Bronze, sandstone, sometimes wood, we sculpted GOD to the perfection. Horrible reality made my senses shrivel.

I open my eyes and I see my mom praying infront of an idol.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

