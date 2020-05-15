City Series – Monib Ahmad in Delhi, We the Isolationists (295th Corona Diary)

May 15, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Monib Ahmad]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see the fire that has been consuming me for the last eight hours, lashing wildly like a lunatic. I see beautiful ornate woodwork eaten by an unforgivingly bland depression; the last hopes of a dying dynasty reduced to an ever-rising number. There will be no more kings.

An age has passed beneath us while we waited for the right moment: there was no right moment.

The lights are dim now as I walk past the abandoned seats to the stage.

Will it matter if I do it right this time… even if no one watches?

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

