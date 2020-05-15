City Series – Monib Ahmad in Delhi, We the Isolationists (295th Corona Diary)
[Text and photo by Monib Ahmad]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see the fire that has been consuming me for the last eight hours, lashing wildly like a lunatic. I see beautiful ornate woodwork eaten by an unforgivingly bland depression; the last hopes of a dying dynasty reduced to an ever-rising number. There will be no more kings.
An age has passed beneath us while we waited for the right moment: there was no right moment.
The lights are dim now as I walk past the abandoned seats to the stage.
Will it matter if I do it right this time… even if no one watches?
