City Series – Manish Trivedi in Kanpur, We the Isolationists (306th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Manish Trivedi]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see her, everything is normal. I am into a brand new relationship and we’ve said I love you to each other. My parents know her and now I can’t see her indefinitely. But probably we have long conversations in virtual space, virtual movie dates, and handwritten letters that we will exchange post-lockdown and I think being stuck in a situation while being quarantined can inspire creativity. We are just doing whatever we can to get that sweet, sweet serotonin.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.