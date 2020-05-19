City Series – Sanya Sethi in Kanpur, We the Isolationists (305th Corona Diary)

City Series – Sanya Sethi in Kanpur, We the Isolationists (305th Corona Diary)

[Text and photo by Sanya Sethi]

I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see myself trying to decipher the meaningless chatter of wild pigeons while Chughtai’s Masooma lights a cigarette and takes three large drags. I come back to her and secondhandedly watch her sixteen-year-old living breathing daughter, skipping rope with her young friends. I take a deep breath and contemplate how I always underestimate the concept of ‘maktub’ or destiny, while million others live their lives based on its unquestionable existence.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

