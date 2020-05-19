City Series – Sarah Ansari in Calcutta, We the Isolationists (308th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Sarah Ansari]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see myself lost in another world, in a world where my longings have finally died a sweet death on the arrival of my long lost lover. It is a place where my mind has always wandered long before this isolation. Here, I see myself laying on the fresh green grass with my lover and watching all the sunsets we didn’t watch together. As all the suns leave I see the dark reality dawning upon me… another failed dream it seems! And there I am again, laying on the grassland, alone as I’ve always been but a bit closer to myself from within as all this ends to prepare for a new start. Will this new start be good? Yes. Perhaps in another dream.
