City Series – Avidha Raha in Calcutta, We the Isolationists (314th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Avidha Raha]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see that no wonder how much we romanticise the privilege of staying at home, it really does feel good to have the freedom of going out- when staying at home was a choice, not a duty.
Rewinding back, three months from now, this basic freedom of getting to go out was undoubtedly taken for granted, just like various other things which we are realising now.
The only silver lining of this scenario is perhaps evolving as a better human, with more empathy and sensitivity towards little things… Till then, let’s be at peace with our windows being the maximum distance we can go to, for devouring the charismatic outdoors. 🙂
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.