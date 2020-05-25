City Series – Bhumika Israni in Bombay, We the Isolationists (324th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Bhumika Israni]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see myself staring at a beautiful sunset, the strokes of red and yellow, a haphazardly painted masterpiece. I have a glass of strawberry iced tea in one hand and a slice of barbeque pizza in another. I have nowhere to turn to, it’s just me and the sunset. The concept of time ceases to exist. The world plays my favorite music as I sway to the wind and I know that everything will be okay, all my dreams, all my overdramatic ambitions will come true. The world will give second chances and a third and a fourth and everybody will appreciate every chance they get. I breathe in as I can spot some stars in the darkening sky and see myself facing a beautiful bonfire a few steps away. Everything will be okay, everything.
