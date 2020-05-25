City Series – Hunar Duggal in Bathinda, Punjab, We the Isolationists (323rd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Hunar Duggal]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see the peril of taking liberties of life we had for granted. Musing over HD Thoreau’s time tested postulate that an efficient laborer will be found sauntering to his task surrounded by wide halo of ease and leisure,only earnest to secure kernels of time and doesn’t exaggerate the value of the husk. I affirm it to be quite veritable. I pine for all our routine to revert to the daily struggles and albeit worthless leisures and not just ploughing lonely furrows. Just carelessly sauntering in the woods.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.