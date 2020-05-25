City Series – Luma Abbas in Bangalore, We the Isolationists (325th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Luma Abbas]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see
A huge spectrum of colours smeared across a wall.
Slowly, yet fascinatingly the colours fade away.
Black and white remain defining the wall.
Defining what is finally clear to us
What is important and not.
The vivid distinction reminding us that things, habits and even days may fade away.
Reminding us to slow down.
to breathe,
to let go,
to trust
and to simply be good.
