City Series – Hina Sharma in Delhi, We the Isolationists (333rd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Hina Sharma]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see myself yearning for certain incomplete goodbyes. The silent cries, empty messages, shallow promises and shattered beliefs coalesce and crystallize into a hollow portrait of my lover. I wonder if he thinks about me the way I do. Or does he remember my embrace or my voice? As the breeze hit my face and memories of a lost lover envelope me, I remind my heart to stop being a gramophone of his poems. I remind my brain to stop flashing our past moments which are like speck of dust on the shelf of nostalgia. I’m happy, I try to convince myself. Am I?. That’s one thing I will keep searching for. But somewhere ,with a wavering hope, I wish even he would miss me the way I do.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.