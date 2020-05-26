City Series – Prachi Sharma in Delhi, We the Isolationists (332nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Prachi Sharma]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see that the blankness is all encompassing. The roads are deserted and carpeted with dried leaves; it rains often, and the sky looks majestic. And I, I have not been touched by another human being in over a month. My own fingers caress me sometimes, but that makes itself a rather sad endeavor, so I avoid it.
I want to make my emptiness an exercise in desire, and what i desire is to write like a madwoman, to dissolve into these blank pages till I find my breath, and that right there is the tragedy for I have nothing. I am afraid I have nothing to say.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.