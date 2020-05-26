City Series – Tarun Tahiliani in Gurgaon, We the Isolationists (331st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Tarun Tahiliani]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see her looking into the mirror, getting ready for the day ahead. She puts aside her demons and puts on a smile for the world. In the kitchen, I am packing our lunchboxes and pouring naariyal paani in her favourite pink coloured glass. I yell at her for not getting ready on time and making us late for office. While she silently waits for me to join her in the room, give her a hug, tell her that everything is fine and split that glass of naariyal paani.
It has been more than two months since the lockdown started and we have not seen each other. I live all alone and I now realize the importance of that morning hug from a loved one. Now, when I close my eyes, I wonder if I will ever get a chance to hug her again because only then everything will be fine.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.