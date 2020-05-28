City Series – Aakanksha Joshi in Delhi, We the Isolationists (341st Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Aakanksha Joshi]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see all the opportunities go by while the summer sets in my city.

I see the empty roads where once the auto rickshaws were lined up forming their own amaltas flower of yellow amongst the white ubers. I don’t see any school children coming home in the blistering sun or office goers pushing each other in Rajiv Chowk metro station. I don’t hear people ranting about traffic jam in ITO or MG road.

I do see the occasional rustling of trees and birds singing merrily in the branches of neem and mango tree from my window. I see bougainvillea blooming in my father’s garden and I also see dogs of my colony wondering where the humans are nowadays.

I see my morning walks in my dreams now, where the peacocks wake me up and the cool morning wind caress my face. I see in my dreams the golgappas I took for granted. I see the fruit seller in my dreams who now no longer cries the prices of Mango or Banana. I also see the beloved cake shop in my dreams and that bookshop which has kept their books in display in the most fascinating way.

In the days to come, I will step out and see a reality which will be a new normal. I wish it was all but a dream.

