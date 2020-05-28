City Series – Bhavita Modi in Delhi, We the Isolationists (338th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Bhavita Modi]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see myself surrounded by people from the times I belong to. There is Sita, awaiting her beloved, alone in a corner while Draupadi is hatching her revenge. Amrita is writing her new letter & Agha Shahid Ali is googling for the postal office in his Watan. In other room, Offred is hiding a stolen Scrabble while Dracula is wondering how to lure her out. The eternal isolationists are neither talking, nor moving, lest it brings them out of their world. I open my eyes & see my scattered books, mocking me and my reality.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.