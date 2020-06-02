City Series – Vasudha Dixit in Delhi, We the Isolationists (344th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Vasudha Dixit]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see me and my friends huddled together with hot cups of coffee and chai and biscuits of course! What’s a steaming cup of tea without biscuits to dip them into and some gup-shup served by the side. It was a busy day at school with back to back teaching slots and notebook corrections. We have all laboured through the day, excited about our occasional Friday get together after school. Lunch was the usual…butter naan and shahi paneer with some daal makhni ordered from our favourite take away. The kids are together in the next room. Jumping, playing, fighting. The naans have made them more energetic.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.