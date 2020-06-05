City Series – Beenish Zehra in Noida, We the Isolationists (350th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Beenish Zehra]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself observing in the darkness the things I wanted to do starting to stare at me one by one. Silence all around me, except for the tick-tock of the clock, telling me that life is so uncertain. Thoughts of mortality whinning in my mind. Going down the memory lane and thinking about all the things that i wanted to do, my dreams, all those things that I had been procrastinating on.
What has happened to the things around here ? How vulnerable is our existence? Why are we stuck ? Never thought of it coming. How intractable this life is. The only question – will this all be normal again?
Sigh.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.