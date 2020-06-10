City Series – Kajal Jha in Delhi, We the Isolationists (357th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Kajal Jha]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see hypocrisy dipped with honey and social media choking with woke hashtags. #…#…#…
I see ubiquitous chaos iced with Weltschmerz. I see the world turning into heaps of woes. I see a phoenix rising from these heaps bleeding hashtags###
#coronadiary_nth+1
I close my diary in self-isolation from Corona…and I see…
It is a bright and clear day. The sky was never so clean. The bright blue sunny sky with a patch of cloud with irregular edges perfectly put as if it was waiting for someone to paint it.
