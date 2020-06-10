City Series – Kevin Arnold Dsouza in Bombay, We the Isolationists (356th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Kevin Arnold Dsouza]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself thinking about love and luck, about its similar nature. You start to realize that there are but two types of people in the world, those who are running away from their past and those who embrace its presence. Till it dawns on me I shall loiter in my head holding on to the last sentence I read.
“We have learned that in this world, It is Impossible to separate things from their way of appearing ”
– Maurice Merleau-Ponty (1948) – Art & The World of Perception
Stay Safe.
