City Series – Sayonee Goswami in Digboi, Assam, We the Isolationists (365th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Sayonee Goswami]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a world so beautiful and green, sitting under a laburnum tree, I am reading the classic tales of Agatha, and Doyle, or possibly a poem about long lost love from Keats. With the birds chirping and the trees swaying in the spring breeze. The bumblebees are a little too happy to be seeing the fresh flowers without the human intervention. A little not far away, trickling of the brook and a fresh fresh breeze. The sunlight peeping out of the canopies. There is no suffering. Everything is alright.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.