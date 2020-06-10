City Series – Uneza Irshad in Delhi, We the Isolationists (364th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Uneza Irshad]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see
what an inquilabi I used to be
(I’ll always be )
I see the last winters
in a glimpse
the national flag
held high and high
women fearlessly singing songs of
resistance and
men serving them tea
I see youngsters painting walls
with revolutionary graffiti
I see pile of books
teaching us how to dissent
at the bus stand turned into library
I see candles lighten up
by the night soldiers
showing how peaceful a protest can be.
I see children, elder younger
of all ages
Sloganeering in unison
And then
I see myself
standing in the crowd
hanging out the banners
painted with Ehtijaj poetry
Neither it was Hong Kong
nor Kashmir
it was our Delhi
And with a blink of eyes
I see the deserted road
and corona comes in
