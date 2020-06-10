City Series – Veena Gupta in Faridabad, We the Isolationists (360th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Veena Gupta]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself on a vacation with my college friends. No inhibitions no barriers simply fun-filled days reliving the carefree college days. Teasing each other, playing pranks and at times sitting and discussing how our lives have shaped since we left college almost 45 yrs ago. How our careers, our better halves, our children and not to forget our grand children, the integral part of our today’s life, have been.
