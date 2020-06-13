City Series – Sudhir Pratap Singh in Delhi, We the Isolationists (366th Corona Diary)

June 13, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Sudhir Pratap Singh]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see
damp Odhnas on the clothesline in my village home
flowy, diaphanous drapes of yellow, red, magenta

I feel the cotton graze my face and palms
a chilly peck in the forgiving Rajasthan mornings
little me, cousins running carefree in the sunny aangan

my anchor as I struggle to meditate in Delhi
adulting with compounding anxieties, missing dialogue and ungratefulness towards worldy successes

I confess, the lockdown shelters my timid soul
from braving through the fast life
and each extension, a reprieve
I’ll miss closing my eyes

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

