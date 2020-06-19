City Series – Aina Afroz in Faisalabad, We the Isolationists (379th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Aina Afroz]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see hundreds of books scattered around me, pleasantly hopeful rays beaming in their eyes. Ah! I would read. All will be well. I am at leisure. No meetings. No hangouts. Love thing? Are you mad? Love in the time of Cholera? Alright! Love in the time of Corona? Seems ludicrous. I am self-centered. But why am I craving to meet My People? To really meet them! My Claustrophobia.. Eating my insides. Am still on a hopeful note.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.