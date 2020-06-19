City Series – Ekta Yadav in Delhi, We the Isolationists (381st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Ekta Yadav]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself lying on the floor of a room where all of my memories hang on the yellow wall. The laughs I had, the conversations I had with myself and, the tears I shred linger inside this room. I am trying to stand up but I can’t, these memories weigh heavier than life.
