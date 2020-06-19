City Series – Humaira Haroon in Kiev, Ukraine, We the Isolationists (375th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Humaira Haroon]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see the nine coffee cups I own.
It starts by my hand tracing a hardback, my friend’s conspiracy of Shakespeare being a farce. Multitude of bells ringing in the background as I take my exit.
I don’t know how credible any of it is. Or anything. The earth has grown destitute with unsourced credibility.
But our emotions remain.
I am angry so I buy two Shakespearean novels, same day.
I see two cups in the next frame. One with an owl, the other, a peacock.
I know what I am. I buy the peacock.
Nine lives they say. And yet, each one of it is taken on a whim.
