City Series – Abhishek Chaswal in Delhi, We the Isolationists (386th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Abhishek Chaswal]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself watching my facial hair grow like the plants in my balcony. Everything has slowed down so much I can almost feel them growing in slow motion. Don’t want to start hating the indoors too much because eventually an urbanite’s life is all about moving from one box to another. Reading quite a bit about the Hikikomoris of Japan as dystopian fiction unfolds the day in front of my eyes. What else can a man do but hope to grow as wise as one’s beard.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.